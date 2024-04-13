Hogs Can Pick up Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Top-Seeded Admirals

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Rockford IceHogs continue their chase of second place in the Central Division tonight against the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center. With a Rockford win and a Grand Rapids regulation loss against Chicago tonight, the IceHogs would jump into to the division's second spot.

The Hogs have won three in a row and 17 of their last 20 entering tonight's contest. After a 2-0 shutout win last night against Grand Rapids, Rockford has held the opposition to three goals or fewer in seven straight games.

Return of Screw City: April 13 at the BMO Center

The Rockford IceHogs will transform into the Screw City IceHogs for the third time this season for this Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Admirals. The IceHogs will wear special Screw City jerseys for the game and fans can shop the team store for unique Screw City apparel and collectibles. As part of the celebration, Screw City Jeeps 815 will have a group of approximately 50 local jeep owners displaying their jeeps on Main Street outside of the BMO Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Screw City pre-game celebration will include beer, soda, and chips available for purchase and music provided by Screw City Night media partners 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X. Fans attending the game Saturday night are encouraged to stop by this pre-game event to check out the fleet of Screw City jeeps outside the BMO Center.

Rockford: 36-24-5-2, 79 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 43-21-1-1, 90 points (1st, Central Division)

Last Game: 2-0 Win at Grand Rapids (Apr. 12)

The IceHogs blanked the Grand Rapids Griffins for the third time this season with a 2-0 win last night behind 27 saves from Jaxson Stauber. Stauber's shutout was the second of his career, and it marked his 12th straight victory. It was also his third straight start allowing one goal or fewer.

Rockford scored early with a tally from Michal Teply not quite two minutes into the first period. After a series of Grand Rapids penalties in the second frame, the Hogs capitalized on a 5-on-3 when Wyatt Kaiser scored his fourth professional goal. Along with the power-play goal, Rockford was also a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill to preserve the lead.

Last Game vs. Milwaukee: 2-1 Shootout Win (Apr. 2)

Rockford outlasted the Milwaukee Admirals on Apr. 2 at the BMO Center. Jaxson Stauber stole the game for the IceHogs with 34 saves on 35 Admirals shots and with two saves in the shootout. Zach Sanford and Rem Pitlick both converted in the shootout to lift Rockford to victory.

Sensational Seney

Brett Seney is assembling a historic season with 60 points (22G, 38A) so far in 2023-24. With an assist last night, he became just the sixth player in the IceHogs AHL era to reach 60 points, and his 60 points are the most by a winger in Rockford's AHL history. Seney's 60 points rank seventh in the AHL, and his 11 power-play goals are tied for sixth. Seney could be the first IceHogs player to finish in the top 20 of league scoring since Brandon Pirri lead the league with 75 points (22G, 53A) in 76 games. Seney's point total this season is a new career high.

New Heights

With 36 wins, the Hogs have already surpassed last season's total of 35 and still have five games left on the schedule including tonight. If Rockford can win four more games over the next five contests, the Hogs will get to 40 wins for the first time since the 2017-18 did so and reached the Western Conference Finals.

Off the Jump

Michal Teply scored just two minutes into the game last night against Grand Rapids to give the Hogs an early lead. Rockford is 30-3-3-0 when scoring first this season and 20-1-1-0 when leading after the first period.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14 AT 4PM: FAMILY PACK NIGHT + HAMMY'S BIRTHDAY

Come party with Hammy and a bunch of his favorite mascot friends for Hammy's birthday on our final Meijer Family Pack game of the season! Family Packs start at just $40 and include tickets, pizza, soft drinks, souvenir cups, and parking.

Family Pack games are proudly presented by Meijer, WTVO 17, FOX 39 and B103.

Mascots scheduled to join Hammy's birthday celebration include Arvee (Rock Valley College), Buckaroo & Cheese Fries (Beef-A-Roo), Poopsie (Beloit Sky Carp), Rocky (Rockford Park District), Roscoe (Milwaukee Admirals), Rusty (Chicago Steel), Sock Monkey (Midway Village), and Victor E. Huskie (Northern Illinois University).

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee - L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee - W 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee - SOW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

78-72-11-13

