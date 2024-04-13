Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (24-36-4-3; 55 pts.) at Manitoba Moose 31-33-2-1; 65 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the first game of a weekend set.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-18-2-2 (17-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-8-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Six different Iowa Wild skaters scored in a 6-3 win over Manitoba on Mar. 10... Luke Toporowski, Will Butcher, Caedan Bankier, Simon Johansson, Steven Fogarty, and Kevin Conley each found the score sheet... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-35 shots to earn the win in net

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

COMING FROM BEHIND: The team that has scored first has lost four of six meetings between Iowa and Manitoba... The Moose scored first in all three Wild victories

WIDE MARGINS: All six games in the season series between Iowa and Manitoba have been decided by two or more goals... Four have been decided by three or more goals... Just two games have entered the third period with the teams tied or separated by one goal

SHOT TRACKER: Iowa has not outshot Manitoba in a third period this season... The Wild have outshot opponents once in the last seven third periods... The Moose have held the Wild under 10 shots in eight of the last nine periods played between the two teams... Iowa has recorded fewer than 30 shots in five consecutive games... The Wild rank 27th in the league in shots per game (27.93)

NHL DEBUT

Liam Öhgren made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild on Friday at Vegas

Öhgren became the 34th Iowa Wild alumni to make their NHL debut with Minnesota

76 Iowa Wild alumni have gone on to play with the Minnesota Wild, while 84 players in total have gone on to play in the NHL

STREAKS CONTINUE

Gavin Hain, Michael Milne, and Sammy Walker are each currently riding career-long point streaks

Hain has recorded a point in three games in a row (2-1=3)

Milne recorded two assists against Rockford on Tuesday to extend his point streak to three games (1-4=5) and pick up multiple points in a game for the fifth time this season

Sammy Walker enters Saturday's game with a six-game point streak (2-5=7)

Walker exceeded his previous career-high of five consecutive games with a point, reached two other times in his AHL career, with an assist on Tuesday

Walker leads Iowa in points (42), ranks T-1st in assists (28), and ranks third in goals (14)

Walker leads Iowa with 167 shots

