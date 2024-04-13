Marco Kasper Pots Two Goals In 3-1 Victory Over Chicago
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Chicago Wolves' Adam Scheel and Chris Terry and Grand Rapids Griffins' Marco Kasper on game night
(Grand Rapids Griffins)
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Marco Kasper's two-goal night started and ended scoring for the Grand Rapids Griffins, as they claimed a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday.
The Griffins have clinched a second-round matchup against the Rockford IceHogs in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage nor the series schedule will not be announced until Wednesday, April 17 at the earliest. Sebastian Cossa's .955 save percentage pushed the rookie to a nine-game road point streak (7-0-2), which is one contest shy of tying Jimmy Howard's record of 10 from 2005-06. Kasper's two points gave the young forward nine points (4-5--9) in his last 12 outings while Matt Luff's goal put him at 16 points (8-8--16) in his last 18 games. With a helper tonight, Jonatan Berggren has 30 points (16-14--30) over his last 25 contests.
Following a scoreless first period, Kasper unleashed a high slot wrister that flew past Adam Scheel and into the net just 57 seconds into the middle frame.
Chicago found its equalizer over midway through the final frame, as Nathan Sucese tipped a shot past Cossa's glove from the doorstep with 9:28 remaining.
Shortly after Cossa denied the Wolves on a shorthanded breakaway at 3:50, Luff snapped a shot from the top of the left circle, which beat Scheel for a power-play goal with 3:11 remaining. Luff's go-ahead tally was followed up by Kasper with an empty-net goal for a 3-1 lead. Chicago's attempts while 6-on-4 failed to change the score and Grand Rapids skated off with a 3-1 victory over the Wolves.
Notes
- William Wallinder participated in his 250th game as a pro.
Grand Rapids 0 1 2 - 3
Chicago 0 0 1 - 1
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Conacher Chi (tripping), 1:38; L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 9:58.
2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Kasper 13 0:57. Penalties-No Penalties
3rd Period-2, Chicago, Sucese 22 (Elynuik, Seeley), 10:32. 3, Grand Rapids, Luff 8 (Berggren, Rafferty), 16:49 (PP). 4, Grand Rapids, Kasper 14 (Spezia, Mazur), 17:41 (EN). Penalties-Sucese Chi (high-sticking), 14:56; Rafferty Gr (delay of game), 18:48.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 11-9-8-28. Chicago 5-10-7-22.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 2; Chicago 0 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 20-8-9 (22 shots-21 saves). Chicago, Scheel 13-18-7 (27 shots-25 saves).
A-9,146
Three Stars
1. GR Luff (game-winner); 2. GR Kasper (two goals); 3. CHI Sucese (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 35-21-8-4 (82 pts.) / Sun., April 14 at Chicago 4 p.m. EDT
Chicago: 22-33-6-7 (57 pts.) / Sun., April 14 vs. Grand Rapids 3 p.m. CDT
