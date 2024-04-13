Bears Fall 4-1 to Penguins in Final Road Game of Season
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
Wilkes-Barre Township - The Hershey Bears (51-13-0-5) saw a five-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (38-22-8-1) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
With the loss, the Bears concluded the 36-game road portion of their 2023-24 regular-season schedule with a record of 24-7-0-5. Hershey's final road points percentage of .736 finishes as a new franchise record, eclipsing the previous mark of .675 set by the 2006-07 team (40 road games, 25-11-2-2).
The Penguins opened the scoring midway through the first period as Avery Stevenson beat Clay Stevenson.
Hardy Häman Aktell leveled the score at 7:05 of the second period when he beat Ludovic Waeber for his second goal of the season. Ryan Hofer and Riley Sutter earned assists on the goal.
Jansen Harkins put the Penguins ahead for good at 11:37, and Corey Andonovski's power-play goal at 4:42 of the third and Sam Poulin's strike at 17:16 gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton additional insurance markers.
Shots finished 30-23 in favor of the Penguins. Stevenson went 26-for-30 in the defeat for Hershey; Waeber earned the win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 22-for-23 effort. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return to GIANT Center against the Penguins on Sunday, April 14 at 5 p.m. for Belco Kids Goalie Mask Night. The first 1,000 fans 12-and-under will receive a goalie mask, courtesy of Belco Community Credit Union. Purchase tickets for the game.
