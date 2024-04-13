Condors Edge Firebirds in Overtime

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Broberg's overtime heroics gives the Condors a win against the Pacific Division champions.

The Bakersfield Condors (38-27-4, 80pts) never trailed in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (44-14-9, 98pts) on Friday. Philip Broberg (5th) scored with 47 seconds left in overtime to secure the win for the Condors. It was his third goal in as many games.

Carter Savoie (9th) struck on the power play and Phil Kemp (2nd) opened the scoring early in the first period. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 of 32 for his 19th win of the season.

Bakersfield's penalty kill was 3/3 and has killed off 61 of the opponents last 63 power plays since March 4.

UP NEXT: The Condors play three games next week to wrap the regular season with two on home ice. Wednesday against Ontario is a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday (click here for tickets). Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERYONE is a winner.

