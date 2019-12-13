Texas Sweeps Manitoba in 3-2 Victory

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a two-game sweep of the Manitoba Moose with a 3-2 victory on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The success extended Texas' point streak to nine straight games, including five consecutive wins.

After a slow start to the game, Jason Robertson ignited the fire with his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Joel L'Esperance gained control of the puck at center ice as the Moose attempted to clear. Robertson then received a pass from L'Esperance as he entered the zone and took a shot that bounced off of a Manitoba defender. Anthony Louis caught the rebound and tapped it toward his linemate who buried it into the back of the net.

Just over a minute later, Michael Mersch doubled the Stars lead. Battling a Moose defender in the offensive zone, Emil Djuse created an offensive rush with a shot that bounced off Mikhail Berdin's pad. Mersch then hustled to the front of the net to clean up the rebound for his ninth of the campaign.

The Moose got on the board midway through the second as they converted on the power play. Less than 30 seconds after Emil Djuse was whistled for tripping, Mason Appleton completed a pass from the end-wall to Jansen Harkins. The winger then slid the puck right to left in front of the net to Seth Griffith, who polished off the opportunity.

However, Texas wasted no time restoring the two-goal lead in the opening minute of the third period. Adam Mascherin crossed the blue line to battle Berdin one-on-one and lifted a wrist shot over the netminders glove to increase the Stars lead to 3-1. Manitoba eventually came within striking distance midway through the third, again via a power play goal. Kristian Vesalainen notched the tally as he put a one-timer in between the legs of Landon Bow from the right circle. The Moose pressured for a late comeback, pulling Berdin with over a minute to play, but the feat stalled as Bow and the Stars persevered the lead in the remaining minutes.

Manitoba was perfect on the power play, netting two goals on a pair of chances. On the contrary, Texas went 0-for-2 on the man advantage. Bow earned his seventh win of the season after a solid night between the pipes. The netmeinder stopped 31 of Manitoba's 33 shots. Berdin suffered his second straight loss to the Stars as he surrendered a trio of goals on the Stars 29 shots.

The Stars conclude a three-game homestand on Saturday night as they welcome in the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time since October. Puck drop at H-E-B Center is slated for 7:00 p.m.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Adam Mascherin (TEX)

2. Landon Bow (TEX)

3. Michael Mersch (TEX)

