Flames Assign Matthew Phillips
December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Matthew Phillips to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
