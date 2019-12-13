Flames Assign Matthew Phillips

December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Matthew Phillips to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

