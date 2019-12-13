Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. IceHogs, December 13

December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will see a new opponent for the first time ever tonight as the Rockford IceHogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, visit CAA Arena.

The Senators (14-9-1-0) are coming off of a six-day layoff after their 7-1 thrashing of Cleveland last Saturday. With the Sens being inactive for nearly a week, they've dropped to sixth in the North Division and trail Laval by four points for the final playoff spot, although the Rocket have played four more games than the Sens.

Rockford (14-9-0-1) sit second in the Central Division and are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games.

The IceHogs have won just four of its nine road games while Belleville is 6-7 at CAA Arena this season.

Roster notes

The Sens will have JC Beaudin back after his reassignment earlier in the week but Marcus Hogberg is back with Ottawa meaning Joey Daccord was recalled from Brampton.

No word on if Daccord or Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Sens but expect the one who doesn't to get the start Saturday in Toronto.

Vitaly Abramov, Hubert Labrie, Stu Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out injured for the Senators.

Previous history

As mentioned off the top, this is the first ever meeting between these two teams. Belleville heads to Rockford on Jan. 20 for an afternoon tilt.

Who to watch

All eyes continue to be on Drake Batherson who sits tied atop the AHL scoring race with 31 points this season. His 10 goals are tied for the second most on the team.

In his first season in North America, Swedish winger Anton Wedin has had a nice start with 12 points (five goals) in 18 games. He's also played four games with the Blackhawks going pointless.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

