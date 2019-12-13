Boyle Backstops Gulls to 2-1 Shootout Victory over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - San Diego goaltender Kevin Boyle made 41 saves on 42 shots and denied both shooters that he faced in a shootout to help the Gulls defeat the Colorado Eagles, 2-1 on Friday. Jayson Megna scored the Eagles only goal on the night, while goalie Hunter Miska delivered another strong performance in net, denying 33 of the 34 shots he faced in 65 minutes of action. The shootout loss did secure a point in the standings for Colorado, but extends the Eagles winless streak to five games.

San Diego would begin the contest by outshooting Colorado 8-2 in the early minutes of the first period. The Eagles would begin to push back in the latter stages of the second period, mounting three power plays in the first 20 minutes. Despite creating some quality chances, Boyle would keep the net clean and the two teams would head to the first intermission still scoreless.

The scoring would finally begin early in the second period when forward Corey Tropp connected on the power play with a shot from the low slot that would light the lamp and give the Gulls a 1-0 edge just 1:06 into the middle frame.

Colorado would generate the equalizer on a play that saw the puck glide through the slot with Megna in hot pursuit. As Boyle lunged to poke the puck away, Megna would deflect the puck off Boyle and then off the stick of a Gulls defenseman and into the back of the net. The tally ran Megna's a goal streak to three straight contests and tied the game at 1-1 with 7:28 left in the period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 after 40 minutes, the Eagles and San Diego would continue to create chances on net in the third period. However, Boyle and Miska would continue to steal the show, sending the game to a sudden-death overtime.

The extra session would see the Gulls outshoot Colorado, 6-4, but neither team would light the lamp and the contest would head to a shootout. Gulls forwards Alex Broadhurst and Justin Kloos would both convert on their opportunities in the shootout, while Eagles forwards Martin Kaut and A.J. Greer were stymied by Boyle, giving San Diego the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles outshot the Gulls, 42-35 as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they host the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 14th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

