Gulls Go to Shootout to Stay Perfect against Colorado

San Diego opened a back-to-back matchup against the Colorado Eagles with a 2-1 shootout win at Budweiser Events Center. With the win, the Gulls improved to a perfect 4-0 over Colorado this season. San Diego has now earned points in 11 of their last 15 games (10-4-1-0).

Kevin Boyle stopped 41-of-42 shots in regulation and overtime, and denied both shootout attempts to earn his first win of the season.

Justin Kloos scored the shootout-winning goal and Alex Broadhurst also scored in the shootout.

Corey Tropp scored his first goal of the season on the power play to open the scoring at 1:06 of the second period.

Brendan Guhle tallied the primary assist to push his point and assist streak to four games (1-4=5). He also has earned five points in five games with San Diego this season (1-4=5).

Daniel Sprong earned his team-leading 11th assist on the Tropp goal and now co-leads San Diego in scoring (5-11=16). Sprong has earned five points the last four games (1-4=5) in addition to 2-8=10 points his last 11 contests.

The Gulls will conclude the back-to-back vs Colorado tomorrow at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kevin Boyle

On facing 42 shots

I thought we actually started off strong there in the first period. We controlled the play for the first 10 minutes and then they got their feet under them and took it to us a little bit. Once I got the first few shots out of the way, I kind of settled into a bit of a rhythm and tried to just ride it out.

On his first win of the season

Actually, after we won, I threw the monkey off my back. It's been a long two months, but it feels great. The boys have supported me the whole way and so has [Anthony Stolarz]. He's been playing great. That's my job, just be ready whenever I get the call. Got a couple of lucky breaks out there, but it feels good.

On the win

It's huge. To come in here on back-to-back nights and get the win on the first night, it gives us a little momentum going into tomorrow. Hopefully we can just come out and take it to them tomorrow and come back with four points.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We've had pretty good luck against Colorado. Boy did they ever push hard at different points of the game, but we had a good response in the third period. You're deep into the season but hadn't gotten into a shootout yet, but I thought we managed the game well the last 10 minutes and got it to there. You get to the shootout, like you said the first one, but we get a chance, we practice it a little in practice, and obviously picked the right guys. That felt good to get that road win.

On Kevin Boyle

It sure is. It's not a fun year, and we both gave each other a look, 'there's the monkey off the back.' Nothing like a good goalie controversy. You always want aas a coach for that to be a hard decision, and it will be going forward.

On the power play

Good for (Corey Tropp) to get that first one. The power play, they always seem to come in droves. It was nice to get that going. It was obviously a big goal for us. I liked our first period, we come out and get that one. Hopefully that will ignite those guys to keep moving in that direction.

On the altitude

We were able to roll four lines and when you do that I think the energy stays high. A well-rounded performance by our squad.

