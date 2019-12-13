Texas Edges Moose, 3-2

The Manitoba Moose (13-15-0-0) lost a 3-2 decision against the Texas Stars (11-13-1-2) on Friday night at H-E-B Center.

With eight minutes remaining in the first, the Moose saw an opportunity to get on the board as Kristian Reichel found Cole Maier alone in the slot however he was unable to find the back of the net. With less than four minutes remaining in the first period, Jason Robertson scored for the Stars to give Texas the 1-0 advantage. Just over a minute later, Michael Merch found the back of the net and improved the Stars lead to 2-0.

Six minutes into the second period, Jansen Harkins had a chance to get the Moose within one however his attempt went off the post. With 7:50 gone in the second on a Moose man advantage, Harkins sent a pass cross-crease which found Seth Griffith who scored for Manitoba to make the score 2-1. Texas was also awarded a power play during the second frame however they were unable to capitalize.

Just 45 seconds into the third period, Adam Mascherin added another goal for the Stars to improve their lead to 3-1. Midway through the third frame, Kristian Vesalainen patiently walked towards Stars netminder Landon Bow and sent a rocket which found the top corner to make the score 3-2. The Moose restricted Texas to only five shots in the third period compared to Manitoba's 11 however the Stars held on to the 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Hayden Shaw appeared in his AHL debut

Mason Appleton notched his first assist of the season

Jansen Harkins is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)

With Harkins two-point performance tonight, the forward matched his 2018-19 point total (31) in only 28 games played What's Next?

The Moose take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday, Dec. 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

