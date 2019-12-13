Game 25 Preview: Tucson at San Antonio

Game #25 - Tucson (19-5-0-0) at San Antonio (10-9-5-2)

6 PM MST, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

The first half of the team's four game road trip to Iowa and Texas is in the books with a pair of wins coming in the country's northern half.

Heading into tonight's contest the Roadrunners .792 win percentage ranks the best among all AHL clubs and a win tonight would get the Roadrunners to an even .800, insinuating the team wins four out of every five games they play in this season.

Three Things

1) Saturday night's win in Iowa came with an understanding that the Wild were behind the eight-ball following a 7-1 loss to Milwaukee Friday and then a six-hour commute back home to an awaiting Tucson team with rest on their side. Roadrunners players and coaches had mentioned that they felt Iowa was going to come out heavy Tuesday night, seeking retribution, but it didn't happen. A concise effort for 60-minutes and a nice defensive performance highlighted by Adin Hill made it feel as if Iowa wasn't really in danger of taking the contest by storm. The Wild are a good team but it felt as if it were one of the most controlling wins of the season for the Roadrunners and yet another testament to the quality of this team.

2) The Rampage are one of just four teams that the Roadrunners have lost to this season and their record of 10-9-5-2 isn't all-indicative of the talent their team possess. Their parent St. Louis Blues have been banged up to a large extent this season, forcing a consistent flow of transactions between the two clubs. With that being said, some of their most talented weapons, including 25-year-old Australian Nathan Walker are expected to be in the lineup tonight, so this will not a walk in the park for Tucson.

3) Could we see our first curveball in the net for Tucson tonight? Adin Hill started Tuesday night in Iowa, leading us to think that this weekend's back-to-back would go Prosetov tonight against San Antonio and Hill tomorrow against Texas. However, as we have been in the past, upper-management and the coaching staff have sometimes gone back to the hot-hand following a shutout. While both Prosvetov and Hill could equally be described as "hot hands", it presents a curious situation as to who might be in net for the Roadrunners tonight.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on the team's two-game stint in Des Moines...

"It was a good trip for us. The team played really well and we got the four points. Now it's time for San Antonio."

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on what's been going right for the team in terms of their recent stretch of complete 60-minute efforts...

"Everyone's been playing really well. All four lines have been good. It's been good for the team and all we're trying to do is keep it rolling."

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on his chemistry with Jeremy Gregoire thus far this season...

"We're doing well on the forecheck. We're causing them to turn pucks over, funneling pucks to the net and it's really been working."

Number to Know

23. If you're not aware by now, fourth-year Roadrunner Dysin Mayo continues to lead the all AHL skaters with a +23 rating through 24 games this weekend. The right-handed shot is on pace for career years in every statistical category and has been doing all the little things right thus far this season.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 5:45 PM.

