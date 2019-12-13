Roadrunners Outlast Rampage in Record Shootout

San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso makes a glove save

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Will Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nate Schnarr netted the game-winner in the 15th round of the shootout on Friday night, ending the longest shootout in San Antonio Rampage (10-9-8) history and sealing a 2-1 victory for the Tucson Roadrunners (20-5-0) at the AT&T Center.

The Roadrunners won their fifth straight game, and their third in four meetings with the Rampage this season.

Jordan Nolan scored the lone goal for the Rampage, playing in his 600th professional game. Ville Husso stopped 33 shots in the loss. Roadrunners rookie goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 26 of 27 shots, and 14 of 15 in the shootout.

Jordan Gross scored in the first round of the shootout for Tucson, and Joey LaLeggia beat Prosvetov between the legs in the second round. Husso and Prosvetov would go save-for-save the rest of the way until Schnarr's wrist shot in Round 15 beat Husso to the blocker.

The Rampage are 0-8 this season in games decided beyond regulation, and 0-3 in the shootout.

After a scoreless first period, Kelly Klima struck first in the second period when he fired a wrist shot past Husso from the high slot. Klima's third of the season at 10:59 made it 1-0 Roadrunners.

Nolan responded at 16:50 of the second period, powering past Gross for a bouncing puck between the circles and hacking it past Prosvetov for his third goal of the season.

San Antonio killed off all seven Tucson power plays on Friday, including a five-minute spearing major to Klim Kostin at the end of regulation that carried 4:11 into overtime. The Roadrunners registered zero shots on the major power play.

The Rampage have killed off 23 of 25 penalties over the past six games.

Prior to Friday the franchise record for the longest shootout in Rampage history was 12 rounds, set on Mar. 8, 2013 with a 5-4 Rampage win on the road over the Texas Stars. The previous longest shootout at the AT&T Center was an 11-round, 3-2 shootout loss to the Abbotsford Heat on Nov. 24, 2012.

The Rampage were outshot 35-27, only the sixth time this season they have been outshot.

The Rampage continue their Ugly Sweater Weekend on Saturday night at the AT&T Center against the Manitoba Moose, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Nolan (3)

Ville Husso: 33 saves on 34 shots; 13 saves on 15 shootout attempts

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 7-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) Nate Schnarr - TUC

2) Kelly Klima - TUC

3) Jordan Nolan - SA

