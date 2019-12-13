Roadrunners Outlast Rampage in Record Shootout
December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso makes a glove save
(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Will Abate)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nate Schnarr netted the game-winner in the 15th round of the shootout on Friday night, ending the longest shootout in San Antonio Rampage (10-9-8) history and sealing a 2-1 victory for the Tucson Roadrunners (20-5-0) at the AT&T Center.
The Roadrunners won their fifth straight game, and their third in four meetings with the Rampage this season.
Jordan Nolan scored the lone goal for the Rampage, playing in his 600th professional game. Ville Husso stopped 33 shots in the loss. Roadrunners rookie goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 26 of 27 shots, and 14 of 15 in the shootout.
Jordan Gross scored in the first round of the shootout for Tucson, and Joey LaLeggia beat Prosvetov between the legs in the second round. Husso and Prosvetov would go save-for-save the rest of the way until Schnarr's wrist shot in Round 15 beat Husso to the blocker.
The Rampage are 0-8 this season in games decided beyond regulation, and 0-3 in the shootout.
After a scoreless first period, Kelly Klima struck first in the second period when he fired a wrist shot past Husso from the high slot. Klima's third of the season at 10:59 made it 1-0 Roadrunners.
Nolan responded at 16:50 of the second period, powering past Gross for a bouncing puck between the circles and hacking it past Prosvetov for his third goal of the season.
San Antonio killed off all seven Tucson power plays on Friday, including a five-minute spearing major to Klim Kostin at the end of regulation that carried 4:11 into overtime. The Roadrunners registered zero shots on the major power play.
The Rampage have killed off 23 of 25 penalties over the past six games.
Prior to Friday the franchise record for the longest shootout in Rampage history was 12 rounds, set on Mar. 8, 2013 with a 5-4 Rampage win on the road over the Texas Stars. The previous longest shootout at the AT&T Center was an 11-round, 3-2 shootout loss to the Abbotsford Heat on Nov. 24, 2012.
The Rampage were outshot 35-27, only the sixth time this season they have been outshot.
The Rampage continue their Ugly Sweater Weekend on Saturday night at the AT&T Center against the Manitoba Moose, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Nolan (3)
Ville Husso: 33 saves on 34 shots; 13 saves on 15 shootout attempts
Power Play: 0-for-3
Penalty Kill: 7-for-7
THREE STARS:
1) Nate Schnarr - TUC
2) Kelly Klima - TUC
3) Jordan Nolan - SA
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso makes a glove save
(Will Abate)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019
- Roadrunners Outlast Rampage in Record Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Gulls Go to Shootout to Stay Perfect against Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Boyle Backstops Gulls to 2-1 Shootout Victory over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Edges Moose, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Texas Sweeps Manitoba in 3-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Admirals Take Down Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Fight off Rocket for 3-2 Win in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Sunk by Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 vs. Moose 2 - Texas Stars
- Shesterkin, Pack Shut out Lehigh Valley, 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stevens scores twice in road win on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Friday the 13th Not Kind to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Shut-Out in Cleveland, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tippett Line Sets Tone in Bounce-Back Win over Devils - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Blank Penguins, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Win First Meeting with Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Complete Clutch Comeback over Crunch - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Can't Overcome Slow Start In Loss To Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Devils Fall To T-Birds 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Blues Recall Niko Mikkola - San Antonio Rampage
- After 14-Game Absence, LaBate Thrilled to be Back - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Matthew Phillips - Stockton Heat
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to Coaching Staff - San Jose Barracuda
- Markus Phillips Reassigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Red Wings Recall Bowey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Recall Burke from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. IceHogs, December 13 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 13, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Recall Tommy Marchin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators - Providence Bruins
- Thunderbirds Wrap up Long Homestand to Start 3-In-3 Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Hit Road for Two this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 25 Preview: Tucson at San Antonio - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.