San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will today announced changes to the team's coaching staff.

Jimmy Bonneau and Michael Chiasson will serve as interim co-coaches for the Barracuda.

With former head coach Roy Sommer, development coach Mike Ricci and goaltending coach Evgeni Nabokov being elevated to the San Jose Sharks coaching staff, the Barracuda will also be including members of the Sharks hockey operations staff such as Bryan Marchment, Ryan Hamilton and others in their player development program.

"Jimmy and Michael have been a big part of the Barracuda's success on the ice and in developing players for the NHL," said Will. "They have learned from one of the best all-time in Roy Sommer and we are confident that they, along with support from our development staff, will work well together as a tandem leading our group."

Bonneau is in his second season as an assistant coach with the Barracuda. Previously, he served as scout for two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, covering the National Hockey League and American Hockey League Eastern Conferences.

Bonneau, 34, played 11 seasons with various clubs in the AHL and ECHL. For four seasons, he played with the Worcester Sharks, including a stint as an alternate captain during the 2013-14 season, scoring five goals, nine assists and 435 penalty minutes in 155 games. He finished his AHL career with 30 points (11g, 19a) and 988 penalty minutes in 350 career games.

Chiasson is also in his second season as an assistant coach for the Barracuda and previously worked as an amateur scout with the Sharks for two seasons.

Chiasson, 28, played for AmÃ¤l SK in Sweden's Division 2 league during the 2015-16 season, collecting 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 28 games. He played collegiately at the University of Michigan, recording three goals, 13 assists, 47 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating in 86 games while studying Sport Management.

He was drafted in the third round, (31st overall) by the Omaha Lancers in the USHL Futures draft; he registered 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 122 games. A native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, his father, Steve Chiasson, played 13 season in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes.

