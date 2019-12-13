Thunderbirds Wrap up Long Homestand to Start 3-In-3 Weekend

December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-0-0) return to game action with three games in three nights this weekend, beginning with a Friday night tilt against the Binghamton Devils (7-14-4-0) at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m. The T-Birds then begin a home-and-home against the Providence Bruins (16-9-1-2) on Saturday in Springfield and Sunday in Providence.

The Devils come into Springfield on the heels of a woeful stretch that has seen Binghamton drop seven consecutive games (0-6-1-0). The Thunderbirds picked up a 3-2 win on Nov. 16 in Binghamton in the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Owen Tippett and Aleksi Saarela each scored power play goals for Springfield, while Dominic Toninato added the game-winning shorthanded goal in the final period.

Springfield holds a 7-2-2-0 record all-time against the Devils, going back to their days as the Albany Devils in 2016-17, and the T-Birds are 4-0-1-0 in their last five games against the Devils dating back to the start of last season.

Then on Saturday, the T-Birds square off against the Bruins for the third time this season, having won each of the first two tangles with Providence. Brady Keeper scored the game-winning tally in the extra period on Nov. 23 in Springfield, and the power play struck for two tallies en route to a 5-2 win in Providence on Oct. 13. Blaine Byron and Anthony Greco each have produced three points in the first two victories over the Bruins, and 17 different Springfield skaters have at least one point in the young season series against the Bruins.

It will also be a special weekend for T-Birds fans, with celebrity appearances all weekend long. On Friday, the T-Birds will welcome (PLAYERS NAMES) from the U.S. Women's National hockey team for a pregame meet-and-greet on the concourse beginning at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, Leslie David Baker ("Stanley Hudson") from NBC comedy "The Office" will be on hand for the festivities, with a VIP meet-and-greet at 5:00 p.m. and a public meet-and-greet beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the concourse.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.