Blues Recall Niko Mikkola

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that the Blues have recalled defenseman Niko Mikkola from the San Antonio Rampage.

The Blues also announced Friday that forward Austin Poganski has been assigned to the Rampage.

Mikkola, 23, has appeared in 26 AHL games this season, his second campaign with the Rampage. The native of Kiiminki, Finland has two goals and eight points this season, as well as 10 penalty minutes. A fifth-round pick of the Blues in 2015, Mikkola has appeared in 96 career AHL games with the Rampage and totaled four goals, 17 points, and 51 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman represented Finland at the 2019 World Championships, winning a gold medal. Mikkola also won gold with Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championship.

Poganski, 23, was recalled by the Blues on Monday and made his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. A fourth-round draft pick of the Blues in 2014, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native has played in 22 games with the Rampage this season and collected two goals and 13 points. The Rampage assistant captain has totaled 12 goals and 46 points in 85 career AHL games, all with the Rampage.

The Rampage announced that forward JJ Piccinich has been assigned to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. Piccinich, 23, registered four penalty minutes in four games with San Antonio.

The Rampage begin a weekend homestand tonight against the Tucson Roadrunners at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is televised on FSSW Plus, and also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

