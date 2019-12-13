P-Bruins Recall Tommy Marchin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, December 13, that the team has recalled forward Tommy Marchin from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Marchin, a native of Algonac, Michigan, has scored 11 goals and added nine assists for 20 points in 20 games with Atlanta this year. His 11 goals lead the Gladiators, while his 20 points are tied for the team lead.

Prior to joining the Bruins organization, Marchin skated four years at Brown University and served as team captain during his senior year. During his time at Brown, he skated in 115 games, scoring 40 goals and adding 36 assists for 76 points. In his final season with the Bears, Marchin led the team in goals (11), assists (15) and points (26) and was named Second Team All-Ivy. He was also named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2016.

Marchin was signed to a one-year, AHL contract by the Bruins on March 25, 2019.

