Markus Phillips Reassigned to Ontario

December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned defenseman Markus Phillips from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets to Ontario.

The 20-year-old Phillips (born on March 21, 1999) is a 6-0, 202-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, who made his professional debut with the Reign on October 12 versus Tucson. Phillips skated in 20 games with Fort Wayne and collected six points (0-6=6) in addition to 18 penalty minutes. The rookie blueliner picked up his first career professional point, an assist, on October 25.

