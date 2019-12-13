Red Wings Recall Bowey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled defenseman Madison Bowey from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿ï»¿In his Griffins debut on Wednesday at San Diego, Bowey assisted on Matt Ford's game-winning goal with 1:27 remaining in regulation. The 24-year-old has appeared in 22 games for Detroit this season and ties for second among team defensemen in scoring with eight points (1-7-8) while adding 16 penalty minutes in 17:46 of average ice time.

ï»¿ï»¿Should he return to Detroit's lineup, Bowey will become the 182nd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL. The Red Wings play at Montreal on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals, Bowey was acquired by Detroit from Washington along with a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Nick Jensen and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Feb. 22, 2019. Selected in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound blueliner has logged 123 career NHL games between Washington and Detroit since making his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2017, totaling 30 points (3-27-30) and 86 PIM.

ï»¿In his fifth professional season, Bowey has 114 regular season AHL games to his credit since 2015-16 between Hershey and Grand Rapids, accounting for 52 points (9-43-52), a plus-28 rating and 94 PIM. In 31 Calder Cup Playoff games he shows 10 points (2-8-10) and helped lead Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

ï»¿A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bowey has earned gold medals while suiting up for Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (10-13-1-2) continue their season-high six-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors today at 10 p.m. EST.

