Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket
December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - A shorthanded Rocket squad had a stiff test awaiting them at Place Bell on Friday night with the Rochester Americans in town, the team that led the AHL's North Division with a 16-4-2-2 record prior to the game. The Rocket put up a commendable fight, outshooting their opponents 37-20, but fell short, losing 3-2, in the first leg of a back-to-back that will wrap up on Saturday afternoon.
Eric Cornel's goal at 1:57 of the third period stood as the game winner in Rochester's triumph over the Rocket. He, and teammate Sean Malone, each contributed a goal and an assist in the win; Casey Nelson had the American's other marker. Nikita Jevpalovs scored in the third period as the Rocket tried to mount a comeback, but Jonas Johansson's 17 saves in the final frame were enough to secure the two points.
Nelson opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, but the Rocket were quick to respond with a powerplay marker just 1:34 later. Charles Hudon's team-leading 11th goal of the season - and sixth in his last four games - brought the Rocket back on level terms with the Americans. Sean Malone's tally later in the frame, however, gave Rochester a 2-1 advantage at the break.
In the third, Cornel profited from a rebound off the pad of Charlie Lindgren - who was making consecutive starts for the first time this season - to give the Americans a two-goal cushion. Twenty-eight seconds later, Jevpalovs rang a laser off the post and in to spark some life into the Rocket, but that was all the offence Laval would get in the loss.
The Rocket welcomed a pair of new faces to their lineup on Friday night - both of which are on professional try-out contracts. Ralph Cudemmi - who led the ECHL in points before being called up - made his AHL debut and Evan McEneny saw his first game action since March 3, 2019, as a member of the Utica Comets.
"We got really good hockey players in this team; we had some guys who stepped up tonight. It's good to see guys getting opportunities and doing well. It could have gone either way and I think we played well," said Lindgren after the game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Hudon (Weise) | Jevpalovs (Lynch)
ROC: Nelson (Oglevie, Porter) | Malone (Cornel) | Cornel (Malone, Bryson)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: (1/5) | IN/PK: (2/2)
ROC| AN/PP: (0/2) | IN/PK: (4/5)
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Lindgren (17/20) | ROC: Johansson (35/37)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Cornel - ROC 2. Jevpalovs - LAV 3. Déa - ROC
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019
- Roadrunners Outlast Rampage in Record Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Gulls Go to Shootout to Stay Perfect against Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Boyle Backstops Gulls to 2-1 Shootout Victory over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Edges Moose, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Texas Sweeps Manitoba in 3-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Admirals Take Down Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Fight off Rocket for 3-2 Win in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Sunk by Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 vs. Moose 2 - Texas Stars
- Shesterkin, Pack Shut out Lehigh Valley, 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stevens scores twice in road win on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Friday the 13th Not Kind to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Shut-Out in Cleveland, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tippett Line Sets Tone in Bounce-Back Win over Devils - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Blank Penguins, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Win First Meeting with Rockford - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Complete Clutch Comeback over Crunch - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Can't Overcome Slow Start In Loss To Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Devils Fall To T-Birds 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Blues Recall Niko Mikkola - San Antonio Rampage
- After 14-Game Absence, LaBate Thrilled to be Back - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Matthew Phillips - Stockton Heat
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to Coaching Staff - San Jose Barracuda
- Markus Phillips Reassigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Red Wings Recall Bowey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Recall Burke from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. IceHogs, December 13 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 13, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Recall Tommy Marchin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators - Providence Bruins
- Thunderbirds Wrap up Long Homestand to Start 3-In-3 Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Hit Road for Two this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 25 Preview: Tucson at San Antonio - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket
- Rocket Capture Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win over Monsters after Seven Rounds of Shootout
- Rocket Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Score Three Unanswered Goals in a 4-3 Victory over the T-Birds
- David Sklenicka Contract Terminated
- Four First-Period Goals Propel Crunch over Rocket in 5-2 Win