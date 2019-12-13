Coyotes Recall Burke from Tucson
December 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Brayden Burke from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Burke has registered 11-13-24 with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with the Roadrunners this season. He leads the team in points and power-play goals (9).
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Edmonton, AB recorded 13-20-33 with 24 PIM in 67 contests with Tucson in 2018-19.
Burke signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes on March 1, 2018.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019
- Markus Phillips Reassigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Red Wings Recall Bowey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Recall Burke from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. IceHogs, December 13 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 13, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Recall Tommy Marchin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators - Providence Bruins
- Thunderbirds Wrap up Long Homestand to Start 3-In-3 Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Hit Road for Two this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 25 Preview: Tucson at San Antonio - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Recall Burke from Tucson
- Game 25 Preview: Tucson at San Antonio
- Hancock, Klima Recalled from Rapid City
- Bunting, Capobianco at Top Golf
- Kevin Hancock Loaned to Rapid City