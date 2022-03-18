Solar Bears Open Weekend Set with 3-0 Loss to Everblades
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Bears (29-26-4-0) opened a two-game weekend set with the Florida Everblades (33-17-5-4) with a 3-0 loss on Friday night at Hertz Arena, extending their winless skid to a season-high four games.
Everblades goaltender Tomas Vomacka made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season, while John McCarron's goal in the final minute of the second period stood up as the eventual game-winner.
Amir Miftakhov took the loss for Orlando with 21 saves, while Cole Moberg led Orlando with five shots on goal.
1st Period
SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 9
2nd Period
FLA Goal: John McCarron (27) at 19:25. Assisted by Zach Solow and Jake Jaremko.
SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 4
3rd Period
FLA Goal: Nathan Perkovich (13) at 5:28. Assisted by Levko Koper and Dalton Gally.
FLA Goal: Alex Aleardi (25) at 13:20. Assisted by Joe Pendenza and Michael Neville.
SHOTS: ORL 5, FLA 11
Goaltending
ORL: Amir Miftakhov, 21-for-24
FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 23-for-23
NEXT GAMES: Orlando concludes its four-game road trip when it faces the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
