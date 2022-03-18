Oilers Spoil Americans Plans

Allen Americans goaltender Daniel Manella and his defense vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), were beaten by the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night 5-2 in Allen, as the Oilers moved ahead of the Americans back into the top four in the Mountain Division playoff race.

The Oilers built a 3-0 lead in the second period, led by former Americans forward Jackson Leef, who had a goal and three assists on Thursday night to lead the way for Tulsa.

"We're disappointed," said Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We had a chance to put a gap between us and them for that final playoff spot in our division, but we didn't get the job done. We need to put this one behind us quickly, because we have another big game in less than 24 hours."

The Oilers outshot the Americans in every period and 39-24 for the game. Jack Doremus led the Oilers with five shots on goal. Daniel Manella stopped 22 Allen shots to get the victory.

The Americans travel to Kansas tomorrow for the second of three games this week against the Wichita Thunder.

