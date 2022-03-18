Rabbits Score Twice in Third to Down Admirals 2-1
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Two unanswered goals in the third period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Norfolk Admirals, 2-1, on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena.
After Norfolk's offense was denied on a number of early chances, the Admirals would take the 1-0 lead at 17:01, as Sam Thibault put a long-shot into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season.
After a penalty-filled second period did not produce any scoring changes, the third period started with the Swamp Rabbits finding the tying goal at the 2:14 mark, as Max Zimmer sliced his 16th of the season into the Admirals net. At the 8:33 mark, Adam Parsells took a shot from the circle that deflected off of Ayden MacDonald for MacDonald's eighth of the season.
Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham would earn his ninth win of the season and stopped 26 of 27 Admirals shots, while Norfolk's Dylan Wells took the loss, stopping 23 of 25.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 0 0 2 2
NOR 1 0 0 1
Greenville remains in Norfolk for a 7:30 p.m. meeting at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday night.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 24-25-4-3, while the Admirals fall to 20-31-2-3.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
