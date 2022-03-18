Iowa Nearly Ties Late, Suffers 5-4 Regulation Loss at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - Zach White finished with a career-best four-point (2g) night, but the Iowa Heartlanders gave up an insurance goal in the third to Logan Lambdin and couldn't tie in the final seconds of a 5-4 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Wings Event Center. White tallied in the first and second periods, then assisted Jake Smith's league-leading 12th power-play goal at 8:59 of the third, making it a 5-4 score. Iowa had 39 shots. Trevor Gorsuch won with 35 saves. Hunter Jones suffered the defeat with 35 saves.

White and Kris Bennett scored for Iowa in a back-and-forth opening frame. White struck on the breakaway at 6:10 of the first, assisted by Ryan Kuffner. Kalamazoo tied it five minutes later, but Iowa needed 23 seconds to regain the lead. White, Kuffner and Bennett all factored in to give Iowa a 2-1 advantage. White dished to Kuffner and got it to Bennett over the blue line to the right circle. Bennett aimed and sniped it far post from 35 feet away perfectly to the far post and in. Matt Iacopelli scored his second of the frame four minutes later to tie the game heading into first intermission.

The Heartlanders scored once in the second period and trailed, 4-3, after 40 minutes. White scored his second of the game at the right slot, taking a pass from Bennett and slamming it into an open net with five minutes gone in the second. That tied the score at three after Iacopelli completed his first hat trick of the season at :55 of the second. Jake Slaker gave the K-Wings the lead back with 9:46 remaining in the second with his 11th of the season. Kalamazoo never trailed after Slaker's go-ahead marker.

The Heartlanders take on the Wings again Saturday in Kalamazoo at 6:00 p.m., then return home for another three-game home stand Mar. 23-26.

