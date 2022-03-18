Rabbits Add Joey Matthews to Blue Line

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joey Matthews to an ECHL contract.

Matthews, 24, signs his first professional contract after appearing in 28 games for Canisius College during his final season as an amateur. In his final collegiate season, the Columbia, IL native recorded nine points (2g, 7a) as his Griffins team finished 16-16-3.

Prior to Canisius, Matthews appeared in 82 games over three seasons for the Dartmouth Big Green, amassing 19 points (1g, 18a) during his tenure.

The 5'10", 181-pounder spent two seasons in the USHL before his collegiate career. From 2015 to 2017, Matthews produced 24 combined points (5g 19a) for the Sioux City Musketeers and the Tri-City Storm.

Mathews will wear number 4 for the Swamp Rabbits and will join his new team in Norfolk, VA, for a Friday night meeting with the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m.

