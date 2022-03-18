Mariners Can't Solve Silovs in 1-0 Loss to Lions
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Arturs Silovs, making his ECHL debut for the Trois-Rivieres Lions, stopped all 31 Mariners shots on Friday night in a 1-0 victory at the Colisee Videotron. Silovs, a 2019 draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks had played previously this season with Abbotsford in the AHL.
Former Mariner Shawn St-Amant scored the only goal of the first 40 minutes. At 11:11 of the opening period, Olivier Archambault sent Anthony Nellis away on a breakaway, which Callum Booth stopped, but left a rebound for St-Amant to tap into an open net.
The Mariners outshot the Lions 24-15 through the first two periods, but Silovs was stingy in the Lions net. His best save came on a Cam Askew shorthanded breakaway, reaching back with his goal stick to keep Askew's wraparound attempt off the goal line.
With 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Lions defenseman Mathieu Gagnon took a delay of game penalty, awarding the Mariners a 6-on-4 advantage, but they couldn't find the equalizer and suffered their third shutout of the season. It was the second time they've been blanked by the Lions - the other coming on October 29th, 2021 in Portland.
On the losing side, Booth stopped 22 of 23 Lions shots, continuing his strong play against Trois-Rivieres and returning from the injured list in a big way. The Mariners fell back to. 500 and .009 percentage points behind the Lions for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. They have 16 games remaining - one more against the Lions on March 29th.
The Mariners (25-24-4-2) now return home for the rest of the weekend, hosting the South Carolina Stingrays tomorrow night and Sunday afternoon. Saturday night is "Country Night," presented by 99.9 The Wolf, featuring a can koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and ticket giveaways to big-name country concerts. Game time is 6 PM. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
