Game Preview: Americans Travel to Wichita

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Branden Troock of the Allen Americans readies a shot against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Branden Troock of the Allen Americans readies a shot against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), battle the Wichita Thunder tonight at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The Americans beat the Thunder 4-1 on Wednesday night. Puck drop this evening is at 7:05 pm Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, March 20th vs. Wichita.

Troock Returns: Allen Americans forward Branden Troock who missed the last two games with a lower body injury returned on Thursday night. He had no points with one shot on net.

Roy Closing In: With Eric Roy's assist on Thursday night, he is just four assists away from 100 for his professional career.

Taking a Step Back: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped their only game against the Oilers this week with a 5-2 loss on Thursday night in Allen. Americans starting netminder Francis Marotte gave up three goals in the second period before getting pulled. Luke Peressini in relief stopped 16 of 17 Tulsa shots. Former Americans forward Jackson Leef led the way for Tulsa with a goal and three assists. Spencer Asuchak and Josh Winquist scored the only Allen goals. Asuchak's goal came on the power play, his team-leading eighth of the season. Americans defenseman Nick Albano, had his first point since joining the Americans with an assist on Thursday night.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 14-12-2-0

Away: 11-12-4-1

Overall: 25-24-6-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (24) Chad Costello

Assists: (39) Chad Costello

Points: (63) Chad Costello

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (96) Spencer Asuchak

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-13-5-0

Road: 12-13-3-0

Overall: 24-26-8-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:

Goals: (22) Peter Crinella

Assists: (33) Cam Clarke

Points: (50) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+3) Logan Fredricks

PIM: (140) Sean Allen.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.