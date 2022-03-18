Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Admirals

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-25-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (20-31-2-3)

March 18, 2022 | 7:30 PM | Regular Season Game #56

Scope Arena | Norfolk, VA

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Matt Fox (63), Colin Gates (52)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ADMIRALS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-0-0-0) Home: (3-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 9, 2022 Greenville 4 vs Norfolk 2

Next Meeting:

March 19, 2022 Greenville at Norfolk

QUICK BITS

WEDNESDAY WOES:

The Swamp Rabbits fell 1-0 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday at the North Charleston Coliseum. The only goal of the night came at the 11:40 mark of the first period when Karl Boudrias pushed a trickling pass beyond the reach of Evan Fitzpatrick. Stingrays goaltender, Charles Williams, recorded his first career shutout with a 30-save performance.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

The Rabbits travel to Norfolk for a three game set with the Admirals beginning on Friday at 7:30pm. The Admirals hold sixth place in the South Division with an 18-29-2-3 record. Norfolk has struggled on both sides of the puck for much of the season, ranking 26th in the ECHL in the goals for category and 25th in goals against, they have been outscored 202-145 by opponents this season. Alex Tonge has been the primary scorer for the Admirals, recording 46 points in his 50 games this season (24g, 22a). Dylan Wells has seen most of the action in goal, boasting an 12-15-1-1 record, 3.67GAA and .895SV%.

IMMACULATE IGGY:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham has found his groove. Ingham was named ECHL goaltender of the week for March 7-13, while going 2-0 with a 0.50GAA, .983SV% and one shutout. Ingham's groove however, extends beyond this week. He is 3-1 in the month of march stopping an impressive 113/119 shots he has faced. Ingham is 8-5-1-1 on the season, holding a 2.82GAA and .906SV%

NEW FACES:

The Swamp Rabbits acquired two rookie forwards, Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky, from the Idaho Steelheads as part of a trade that sent Freddy Letourneau to Idaho. Tugnutt has 20 points (7g, 13a) in 49 games this season, while Zieky has 17 in 38 games (12g, 5A). Prior to his ECHL career Tugnutt played three years at Sacred Heart University and one at Providence College, scoring 77 points in 113 career NCAA games. Zieky played two seasons at Providence College and two seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he recorded 38 points in 63 games. The two did not overlap time at Providence College.

GOALIE GLORY:

The Swamp Rabbits have no shortage of talent between the posts. John Lethemon and Evan Fitzpatrick are ranked in the top 10 for goals against average (GAA) among ECHL goaltenders and Jacob Ingham's GAA is good for 15th, however he falls short of the 1080 minute threshold. Lethemon ranks sixth among ECHL goaltenders with a 2.40GAA and .914SV%; Fitzpatrick holds the seventh spot with a 2.49GAA and .916SV%. Ingham's 2.82GAA and .906SV% would place him in 15th alongside Atlanta's Chris Nell who has a 2.49GAA and .902SV%

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits battle the Admirals for two more games over the weekend before returning to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their second of just three home games in the month of March. Wednesday's meeting with the Trois-Rivieres Lions will be the first-ever meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the French-Canadian side.

ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022

