Stingrays Drop Friday Night Matchup in Worcester

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Colten Ellis earned his first career shutout as the Worcester Railers (26-22-4-2) edged the South Carolina Stingrays (19-34-6-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night at the DCU Center. The win for Worester was their franchise's first-ever victory over South Carolina.

Worcester's high-powered offense struck first as Reece Newkirk fired a wrist shot past Hunter Shepard for the 1-0 lead nearly six and a half minutes into the opening stanza. Blake Christensen stole the puck in the neutral zone, raced down the left wall, and fed Newkirk in the slot for his eighth goal of the season.

Jacob Hayhurst doubled the lead through relentless efforts and backdoor passes. Christensen received the puck behind the net and saw Hayhurst streaking to the far post, sending a puck Hayhurst's way for the tip-in tally five and a half minutes later.

The Railers iced the game late in regulation, scoring an empty net goal from Christensen with 19 seconds remaining. Shepard made 37 saves in net for South Carolina.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 19th, at 6:00 p.m. as the team continues their trip in the northeast, taking on the Maine Mariners for the fourth time in franchise history at Cross Insurance Arena.

