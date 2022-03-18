Hot Team + Pumped-Up Fans = Lions Victory
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
For the third time in three nights, the Lions were on Colisée Vidéotron ice, this time to take on the Maine Mariners. Trois-Rivières sported a 6-4-3 record against the New Englanders ahead of tonight's game.
Early in the first period the Lions' Anthony Nellis took advantage of a pinpoint pass from Olivier Archambault but Mariners' netminder Callum Booth was up to the challenge. Shortly thereafter Shawn St-Amant made no mistake with a favourable rebound to get the Lions on the board. At the end of 20 minutes of play Trois-Rivières was ahead 1-0.
Although the action was fast and furious throughout the second period, no goals were scored. Arturs Silovs, the Lions' newly acquired goalkeeper, was up to the challenge and as time ticked on no doubt had to be entertaining thoughts of a shutout in this, his first game in net. As the teams headed into the second intermission the score remained 1-0 for the Lions.
Head coach Éric Bélanger's Lions gave it their all in the third period, maintaining their lead and maintaining the shutout as well. Final score: Lions-1, Mariners-0. A feel-good victory for Trois-Rivières.
The Lions' next game is on the road when the team heads to Greenville, South Carolina to face off against the Swamp Rabbits.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022
- Solar Bears Open Weekend Set with 3-0 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbits Score Twice in Third to Down Admirals 2-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Edge Cyclones in Franco's Return - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Hold on to Defeat the Nailers 6-4 - Indy Fuel
- Colten Ellis Records First Professional Shutout in 3-0 Win over South Carolina - Worcester Railers HC
- Vomacka Blanks Bears in 3-0 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Can't Solve Silovs in 1-0 Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Come a Post Away from Points in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Hot Team + Pumped-Up Fans = Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Iowa Nearly Ties Late, Suffers 5-4 Regulation Loss at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Drop Friday Night Matchup in Worcester - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Fall Short against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Defenseman Jacob Panetta Returns to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Dillon Kelley Called up to AHL Henderson - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Weekend Series with Thunder on Affiliation Night - Reading Royals
- Cole Bell Joins Indy Fuel Coaching Staff - Indy Fuel
- Connor Welsh Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Looks to Use the Force vs. Allen on Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Add Joey Matthews to Blue Line - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- A Turbocharged Week for the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 18, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Release 2022-23 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Americans Travel to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Clash with Icemen in South Division Showdown - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mary-Kate Gehlbach Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Shoot for Third Straight Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Honored with Palmetto State Lantern Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Down Thunder on St. Patrick's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Spoil Americans Plans - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.