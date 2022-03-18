Hot Team + Pumped-Up Fans = Lions Victory

For the third time in three nights, the Lions were on Colisée Vidéotron ice, this time to take on the Maine Mariners. Trois-Rivières sported a 6-4-3 record against the New Englanders ahead of tonight's game.

Early in the first period the Lions' Anthony Nellis took advantage of a pinpoint pass from Olivier Archambault but Mariners' netminder Callum Booth was up to the challenge. Shortly thereafter Shawn St-Amant made no mistake with a favourable rebound to get the Lions on the board. At the end of 20 minutes of play Trois-Rivières was ahead 1-0.

Although the action was fast and furious throughout the second period, no goals were scored. Arturs Silovs, the Lions' newly acquired goalkeeper, was up to the challenge and as time ticked on no doubt had to be entertaining thoughts of a shutout in this, his first game in net. As the teams headed into the second intermission the score remained 1-0 for the Lions.

Head coach Éric Bélanger's Lions gave it their all in the third period, maintaining their lead and maintaining the shutout as well. Final score: Lions-1, Mariners-0. A feel-good victory for Trois-Rivières.

The Lions' next game is on the road when the team heads to Greenville, South Carolina to face off against the Swamp Rabbits.

