ECHL Announces Suspension

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Evan Wardley has been suspended for three additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #755, Idaho at Toledo, on March 12.

Wardley is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of actions following his altercation at 7:21 of the third period.

Wardley, who was traded to South Carolina earlier this week, will miss tonight's game (March 18) at Worcester and games at Maine on March 19 and March 20.

