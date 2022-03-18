Mary-Kate Gehlbach Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Mary-Kate Gehlbach has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February.

A first grade teacher at Wekiva Elementary School in Wekiva Springs, Ms. Gehlbach received several nominations based on the passion and effort she places into engaging her students, building a personal connection with each child.

As the Teacher of the Month for February, Ms. Gehlbach will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

"I am so incredibly honored and excited to be nominated and have received the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month!" Ms. Gehlbach said. "My class will be so excited to hear the great news! Thank you so much and go Solar Bears!"

From November through March during the 2021-22 season, fans, students, parents and teachers were able to visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher has been selected each month from November through March during the 2021-22 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando continues its four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

