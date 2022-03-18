Walleye Down Thunder on St. Patrick's Day

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder mix it up with the Toledo Walleye

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder mix it up with the Toledo Walleye(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Thursday night to host Toledo at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Walleye raced out to a 4-0 lead and skated away with a 6-2 win over the Thunder.

Brayden Watts and Cam Clarke scored for Wichita. Mitch Heard led the way for Toledo with three points.

Just 2:12 into the game, Toledo took advantage of a power play opportunity. Hayden Verbeek caught a pass across the goalmouth and beat Bailey Brkin to make it 1-0.

John Albert made it 2-0 at 3:43 as he poked home a rebound for his 21st of the year. At 16:17, Heard tallied his first of two to increase the lead to 3-0.

In the second, Heard wired one past Brkin at 6:26 off the rush to make it 4-0.

Watts put the Thunder on the board at 3:58 of the third period. Alex Peters made a terrific play near the Toledo line, fed it to Stephen Johnson through the slot and he found a wide open Watts, who banged it home to make it 4-1.

Toledo answered quickly as Matt Berry fired a wrist shot from the left circle through traffic at 5:08 to make it 5-1.

Randy Gazzola tacked on another at 15:30, putting home a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle for his 12th of the year.

Wichita added a late marker as Clarke fired a one-timer at 19:28 to finish the scoring and make it 6-2 in favor of the Walleye.

Clarke has five points in his last three games. Ostap Safin collected his first point since being reassigned to the Thunder.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder will be wearing a special Star Wars-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting WYHA.

Friday is also Tear Up the Stigma and Mental Health Awareness Night. We've partnered with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas to bring light to the importance of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it. This will occur during the second intermission after Chuck-a-Puck. Fans will be handed out paper to write down their fears, insecurities, doubts, or whatever else they feel like writing, then we will all rip up the paper at the same time and tear up the stigma.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.