Royals Begin Weekend Series with Thunder on Affiliation Night

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Friday, Mar. 18th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the ninth of fifteen meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Thunder have won three of their last five games while the Royals have won ten of their last twelve games.

Reading fell to Adirondack in their last meeting in a shootout, 4-3, Wednesday, Mar. 9, at Santander Arena. Tyler Irvine's two-point night and shootout game winning goal propelled the Thunder over the Royals on the road. Reading is 6-1-0-1 this season against Adirondack and have won five of the previous six meetings.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Mar. 18, 2022.

After a scoreless first period, the score remained tied after two periods after Luke Stevens beat Logan Flodell for an early Adirondack lead which evaporated late into the period on the Royals' first of seven power plays. Garrett McFadden scored the lone power play goal of the game for Reading, tying the game with 34 seconds remaining in the second period, 1-1.

The Thunder answered back with a power play goal of their own on Tyler Irvine's first of two points in the game. The one-goal lead for Adirondack turned into a Reading lead in a span of 2:10 when Thomas Ebbing and Mike Chen notched goals in the opening minutes of the third period. Chen's first goal of the season put the Royals ahead for their one and only time in the game.

Adirondack scored the final two goals of the game to seal the road win. Nick Rivera scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game in the third period before Irvine scored the lone shootout goal as Adirondack's second shooter for Adirondack's second win in eight meetings against Reading this season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their first of five-straight games against divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 33-12-6-2 record with a .698 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .663 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .528 point percentage while Maine sits in fourth place with .509 point percentages and Trois-Rivières falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .436 point percentage in 55 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

