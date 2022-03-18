Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise

Utah Grizzlies (35-21-2-1, 73 points, .619 Win %) at Idaho Steelheads (30-26-2-1, 63 points, .534 Win %)

Friday, March 18, 2022. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first of a 2-game road trip in Boise. It's the 10th of 16 meetings between the division rivals. Utah has won 3 in a row as they swept the Kansas City Mavericks in a series at Maverik Center.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Ben Tardif, What Can You Say

Tardif was outstanding in the 3-game series last week, scoring 8 points (5 goals, 3 assists). Tardif scored the game winning goal 2:14 into overtime on March 9. 2 days later he scored the game winning goal 9:22 into the second period as Utah won 3-1. On March 12 Tardif scored 3 goals in a 6-3 win. It was the first hat trick of Tardif's pro career and the first Grizzlies hat trick at home this season. Tardif had 1 assist in each of the 3 games last week. Tardif leads the club with 16 multiple point games.

Recent Transactions: Grizzlies Sign Shearer and Walker

March 14 - Grizzlies Sign Defenseman James Shearer.

March 15 - Grizzlies Sign Forward Johnny Walker. Forward Nick Henry Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

Grizzlies Sign Forward Johnny Walker

Utah signed forward Johnny Walker, who just completed a 5 year stay at Arizona State University. Walker was co-captain of the Sun Devils in the 2020-21 season. Walker played at Arizona State University for 5 seasons from 2017-2022. Walker scored 123 points in 139 career games at ASU (70 goals, 53 assists). His best goal scoring season was in the 2018-19 season where he had 23 goals in 32 games. Walker averaged more than a point per game twice at ASU. He scored 34 points in 32 games in 2018-19 (23 goals, 11 assists) and in 2019-20 he scored 38 points in 36 games (20 goals, 18 assists).Walker holds the school's all-time record for goals (70) and points (123) and is tied for 2nd with 53 assists.

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman James Shearer

Utah signed defenseman James Shearer, who just completed a 3-year career with the University of Calgary.

Shearer played at the University of Calgary for 3 seasons from 2018-2020 and the 2021-22 season which just completed. Shearer had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 3 seasons. Shearer had a combined +31 rating in 3 seasons.

Before his college days Shearer played in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings for 3 seasons from 2015-2018. Shearer was captain of the Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season. His best statistical season in Brandon was in the 2016-17 campaign where he had 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists) in 65 games. In Brandon he was a teammate with former Grizzlies forwards Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley. Shearer will wear number 3 for the Grizzlies.

Stars in the Kansas City Series

Tardif's 8 points in 3 games vs KC led the club. Charle-Edouard D'Astous was also a star last week as he scored 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists). D'Astous has a goal in 4 straight games. He leads the club with 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists) and a +24 rating. Luke Martin had 5 points in 3 games last week. Martin is 2nd on the team with 29 assists. Luka Burzan had 2 assists on March 9 and 1 goal and 1 assist on March 12. Burzan led Utah with a +5 rating in the series. Miles Gendron had 2 goals and 2 assists as his dominance against the Mavericks continued.

Grizzlies Games Last Week

March 9, 2022 Kansas City 4 Utah 5 - Miles Gendron 2 goals. Mason Mannek and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added 2nd period goals. Ben Tardif won the game 2:14 into overtime. Peyton Jones saved 23 of 27. Burzan, Clurman and Martin each had 2 assists.

March 11, 2022 Kansas City 1 Utah 3 - Garrett Metcalf saved 39 of 40. Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist. Miles Gendron 2 assists.

March 12, 2022 Kansas City 4 Utah 6 - Ben Tardif 3 goals, 1 assist. Charle-Edouard D'Astous 1 goal, 3 assists. Luka Burzan 1 goal, 1 assist. Garrett Metcalf saved 40 of 43. Attendance was 7713, which is the 2nd largest crowd at Maverik Center this season.

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .619 points percentage. Utah has played in 59 of 72 games in the regular season. If the season ended today the .619 % would be the 5th best season in franchise history.

Grizzlies Are Cruising With the Shorties

Utah scored 2 shorthanded goals on March 12 vs Kansas City. The Grizz lead the league with 20 shorthanded goals this season. The league record for shorthanded goals by a team in a single season is 24, set by the Louisiana IceGators in the 1998-99 season.

Season Series vs Idaho

It's the 10th of 16 meetings this season between the Mountain division rivals.

Utah is 4-4-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Brian Bowen has 4 goals vs Idaho this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each have 4 goals vs Idaho. Idaho's AJ White (6 goals, 4 assists) and Luc Brown (4 goals, 8 assists) lead Idaho vs Utah. Brown was recently traded to Cincinnati. Chase Zieky has 4 goals vs Utah.. In the last 5 years Utah is 22-20-4-4 vs Idaho. Idaho's power play has given Utah all sorts of fits as they are 11 for 34 on the power play.

Idaho 3 @ Utah 6 (Jan 17 2022)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 0 (Jan 15 2022)

Idaho 1 @ Utah 4 (Jan 14 2022)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 4 (Jan 8 2022) SO

Utah 3 @ Idaho 6 (Jan 7 2022)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 1 (Jan 5 2022)

Idaho 0 @ Utah 4 (Oct 24 2021)

Idaho 5 @ Utah 3 (Oct 23 2021)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 7 (Oct 22 2021)

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 35-21-2-1

Home record: 19-9. Utah has outscored opponents 101 to 81 at home.

Road record: 16-12-2-1.

Win percentage: .619. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 73.

Last 10: 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.39 (9th) Goals for: 200.

Goals against per game: 3.20 (12th) Goals Against: 189.

Shots per game: 32.59 (8th)

Shots against per game: 31.97 (16th)

Power Play: 34 for 188 - 18.1 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 187 for 245- 76.3 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 821. 13.92 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 16-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 25 of 59 games this season. Utah is 19-13-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 13-4-2-1. 20 of the 58 games have been decided by 1. 14 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 10-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (59).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (23).

Assists: Ben Tardif (31)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (51)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+24)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 90.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (20)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (12).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (194)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 71). 16.9 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 50 80 63 6 1 200 Utah Grizzlies 618 667 604 33 1932

Opposition 66 55 65 2 1 189 Opposition 615 641 610 19 1895

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference at .619. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals, including 2 on March 12 vs Kansas City. Utah is 13-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-9 at home this season and have outscored opponents 102 to 81 at home. Utah is 10-13-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 10 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league. Utah is 13-3 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 24-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-8-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is outscoring opponents 80 to 55 in the 2nd periods this season. Utah is 19-13-2 when the opposition scores first.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (4) Ben Tardif (3) Luka Burzan, Zac Robbins (1).

Assist Streaks: Martin, Tardif (3) Brian Bowen, Burzan, D'Astous, Connor McDonald, Tyler Penner (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (5) Martin, Tardif (3) Robbins (2)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen: Bowen has a point in 5 of his last 6 games (1 goal, 5 assists). Bowen has a point in 11 of his last 17 games. Bowen leads the team with 194 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 19 different games. Bowen averages 3.52 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 32 different games this season. He leads all league defenseman in goals (23) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (51) and shots (163). D'Astous has a point in 5 straight games and 9 of his last 12. D'Astous has a penalty minute in 12 of his last 14 games. D'Astous has 17 points in his last 12 games (8 goals, 9 assists).

Ben Tardif has a point in 11 of his last 16 games (10 goals, 10 assists). Tardif has 24 shots in his last 6 games. Tardif averages 3.75 shots per game. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 22 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 16 multiple point games and a point in 26 different games this season.

Luka Burzan has 14 points in his last 12 games (6 goals, 8 assists). Burzan has a point in 8 of his last 10 games.

Shane Kuzmeski has 5 assists in his last 9 games.

Nate Clurman set a pro career single game high with 6 shots vs Rapid City on March 6. Clurman has 10 assists in his last 16 games.

Luke Martin took a career high 8 shots on goal vs Kansas City on March 9. Martin has 5 assists in his last 3 games. Martin has 27 shots in his last 7 games.

Mason Mannek has 19 goals this season. 12 of them have come on the road.

Grizzlies Hat Tricks

Trey Bradley - December 29, 2021 at Rapid City. It was Bradley's first pro hat trick.

Ben Tardif - March 12, 2022 vs Kansas City. It was Tardif's first pro hat trick.

