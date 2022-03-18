Americans Offense Explodes for Eight, in an 8-5 Win over Wichita
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder on Friday night by a score of 8-5 at Intrust Bank Arena, in front of a big crowd of 9,041.
The Americans scored three goals in the first three minutes of the game and never looked back. Allen tied their high total for the season with eight goals. Josh Winquist and Branden Troock each had three-point games for Allen, who moved back to two games over 500.
"Our line was clicking tonight," said Troock. "We needed this after a disappointing game on Thursday. It's been a busy week with three games in three nights' in two different cities. Now a day off tomorrow, and then back to work on Sunday."
Kris Myllari, JC Campagna, Chad Costello, Phil Beaulieu, and Spencer Asuchak all had a two-point night. The Americans went 2-for-3 on the power play and did not take a penalty in the game.
The Americans return home on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm to face these same Wichita Thunder.
Allen Americans light the lamp against the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
