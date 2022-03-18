Connor Welsh Signs with the Lions

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Connor Welsh is a 24-year-old left-handed defenceman. The former Dalhousie University Tigers assistant captain had 15 points in 23 games in his fourth season with the USports organization. He also had three successful years in the BCHL with the Aberni Valley Bulldogs and the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Welsh also had success in the playoffs throughout his career with 20 points in his last 43 games. He is an important addition to the Lions' road to the playoffs.

