Stingrays Honored with Palmetto State Lantern Award

March 18, 2022







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays have been honored with the Palmetto State Lantern Award for the second straight year after raising $6,280 for the Lowcountry Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Night The Light.

"Hats off to our staff and fans who stepped up big time to raise funds for the Lowcountry Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This money goes to help fight cancer and we are honored to be able to do our part."

The Palmetto State Lantern Award is a special trophy, reserved for the sports team that goes above & beyond in not only raising life-saving funds for cancer patients but also to engage the community to spread awareness and honor local cancer patients.

"For the second year in a row, the Stingrays absolutely crushed it for Light The Night," said Lila Sadler, Campaign Development Manager. "Through their teamwork & dedication, they raised funds & awareness in support of cancer patients, healthcare workers, & caregivers right here in the Lowcountry. With their support, LLS was able to serve over 300 patients locally through our Urgent Need Financial Assistance Program, which helps patients pay for treatment & related costs."

Players and staff worked together throughout the month of October towards a goal of $6,000, surpassing that amount thanks to members of the community. Funds were raised through individual staff and player fundraising pages as well as auctions for a Stingrays jersey and player signed stick through DASH Auction. All money raised through Light The Night allows The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers.

"We're proud to partner with a team that's so committed to making a real difference in the lives of cancer patients! A massive thank you & congratulations to the Stingrays! LLS is so grateful for your partnership." said Sadler.

The Stingrays return to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. as the team heads north to take on the Worcester Railers for the sixth time in franchise history at the DCU Center.

