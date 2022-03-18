Wichita Looks to Use the Force vs. Allen on Star Wars Night

Wichita Thunder forward Logan Fredericks battles the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, looks to get back on track tonight as the evil sith lord, Allen Americans, come to town for Star Wars Night.

Wichita and Allen face each other for the 14th time this season. The Thunder are 6-7-0 this year against the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 46-75-12 against Allen and 24-32-7 at home in the series against the Americans.

Interestingly, every game between the two teams this season has finished in regulation. The Thunder had a three-game winning streak against Allen heading into Wednesday's contest, but lost 4-1 at CUTX Event Center. Tonight is the second of three meetings between the two heated rivals this week.

Both teams are coming off of losses last night. Wichita fell at home to Toledo, 6-2. Allen lost at home to Tulsa, 5-2.

Allen sits in sixth place with 60 points and a .509 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh in the Mountain with 56 points and a .483 mark.

Special teams could play a big factor tonight. Wichita is 13-for-47 against the Americans this season season, which equates to a 27.7% mark on the man advantage. Allen is 6-for-47 on the power play against Wichita, good for 12.8%.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 63 points. Jack Combs is second with 54. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 50 points. Peter Crinella is second with 43.

The Thunder will be wearing a special Star Wars-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting WYHA. Come get your picture taken with Star Wars characters, who will be walking around the concourse throughout the game.

Friday is also Tear Up the Stigma and Mental Health Awareness Night. We've partnered with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas to bring light to the importance of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it. This will occur during the second intermission after Chuck-a-Puck. Fans will be handed out paper to write down their fears, insecurities, doubts, or whatever else they feel like writing, then we will all rip up the paper at the same time and tear up the stigma.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

