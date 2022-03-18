ECHL Transactions - March 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 18, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Matt Gomercic, F

Trois-Rivieres:

Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Allen

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Cincinnati:

Add Dominic Franco, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve

Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Florida:

Add Dalton Gally, D activatedfrom reserve

Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D activated from reserve

Add Keaton Jameson, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Matt Tugnutt, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Joey Matthews, D signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Ryan Dmowski, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Jack Van Boekel, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Mitch Versteeg, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Add Jacob Panetta, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Panetta, D reinstated by League (reinstated from suspension following successful completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee)

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Jake Slaker, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Newfoundland:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Carlson, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryley Lindgren, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Harwell, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Rapid City:

Delete Dillon Kelley, G loaned to Henderson

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Connor Welsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Bo Hanson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Miller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Wichita:

Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Springfield

