ECHL Transactions - March 18
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 18, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Matt Gomercic, F
Trois-Rivieres:
Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Allen
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Cincinnati:
Add Dominic Franco, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve
Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Florida:
Add Dalton Gally, D activatedfrom reserve
Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D activated from reserve
Add Keaton Jameson, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Matt Tugnutt, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Joey Matthews, D signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Ryan Dmowski, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Jack Van Boekel, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Mitch Versteeg, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Add Jacob Panetta, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Panetta, D reinstated by League (reinstated from suspension following successful completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee)
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Jake Slaker, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Newfoundland:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Carlson, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryley Lindgren, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Harwell, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Rapid City:
Delete Dillon Kelley, G loaned to Henderson
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Connor Welsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Bo Hanson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Miller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Wichita:
Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Springfield
