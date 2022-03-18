A Turbocharged Week for the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron

The Newfoundland Growlers were the Colisée Vidéotron visitors last night for a brief one-game stopover. Although the Lions notched the only goal of the first period, the Growlers were able to come back with four unanswered goals and recorded a 4-1 victory.

Tonight's visitors are the Maine Mariners. Trois-Rivières is playing its third game in three nights and is on the prowl for its first victory in the three-game homestand. Several key Lions players will be inactive for tonight's game: Forwards Julien Nantel and William Leblanc will both be out of the lineup, and defenceman Hayden Shaw will also miss the game due to a lower-body injury. However, Shawn St-Amant will be looking to continue his stellar performance since returning from the Laval Rocket having recorded two goals and an assist since rejoining the Lions. And Cédric Desruisseaux has been turning heads as well with four goals and seven assists in his last seven games.

Fans who can't make it to the game can still catch all the action on TVA Sports. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Olivier Archambault is the team's leading scorer with 47 points in 41 games.

Matthew Santos leads the Mariners in scoring with 39 points in 41 games.

