Everblades Release 2022-23 Membership Information

ESTERO, Fla -- The Florida Everblades announced Friday updated details for Blades 365 members for the 2022-23 season, which is the 25th season of Everblades hockey! Some changes for next season include an updated seating map and changes to the Premium and Terrace Level seating options.

For next season, the Glass Level will be all first-row seats, the Club Level will be rows two (2) through seven (7) in all sections, the Premium Level will be rows eight (8) through seventeen (17) in all sections, and the Terrace Level will be rows eighteen (18)+ in all sections.

Similar to prior seasons, those wishing to purchase a Blades 365 package will have the option of a Full Season, Select Plan, or Voucher Pack.

Full season packages include the most savings and benefits and ensure you don't miss a moment of next season at Hertz Arena featuring our unused ticket redemption program benefit.

Select plans allow you to pre-select either 12 or 24 regular season home games of your choice in the same seats for each of those games.

Voucher packs allow you to purchase a flexible ticket voucher booklet for either 12 or 24 tickets to use throughout the regular season and redeem them online or at the Fifth Third Bank box office and whenever you would like!

Benefits of being a Blades 365 member include: private parties and exclusive season ticket holder events, discounted parking options, exclusive food and beverage discounts, and presale on other Hertz Arena events.

To learn more or to purchase a package, call or text the Florida Everblades at (239) 948-PUCK.

