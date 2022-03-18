Everblades Release 2022-23 Membership Information
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla -- The Florida Everblades announced Friday updated details for Blades 365 members for the 2022-23 season, which is the 25th season of Everblades hockey! Some changes for next season include an updated seating map and changes to the Premium and Terrace Level seating options.
For next season, the Glass Level will be all first-row seats, the Club Level will be rows two (2) through seven (7) in all sections, the Premium Level will be rows eight (8) through seventeen (17) in all sections, and the Terrace Level will be rows eighteen (18)+ in all sections.
To view the new 2022-23 seating map, click HERE.
Similar to prior seasons, those wishing to purchase a Blades 365 package will have the option of a Full Season, Select Plan, or Voucher Pack.
Full season packages include the most savings and benefits and ensure you don't miss a moment of next season at Hertz Arena featuring our unused ticket redemption program benefit.
Select plans allow you to pre-select either 12 or 24 regular season home games of your choice in the same seats for each of those games.
Voucher packs allow you to purchase a flexible ticket voucher booklet for either 12 or 24 tickets to use throughout the regular season and redeem them online or at the Fifth Third Bank box office and whenever you would like!
Benefits of being a Blades 365 member include: private parties and exclusive season ticket holder events, discounted parking options, exclusive food and beverage discounts, and presale on other Hertz Arena events.
To learn more or to purchase a package, call or text the Florida Everblades at (239) 948-PUCK.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022
- Dillon Kelley Called up to AHL Henderson - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Weekend Series with Thunder on Affiliation Night - Reading Royals
- Cole Bell Joins Indy Fuel Coaching Staff - Indy Fuel
- Connor Welsh Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Looks to Use the Force vs. Allen on Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Add Joey Matthews to Blue Line - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- A Turbocharged Week for the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 18, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Release 2022-23 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Americans Travel to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Clash with Icemen in South Division Showdown - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mary-Kate Gehlbach Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Shoot for Third Straight Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Honored with Palmetto State Lantern Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Down Thunder on St. Patrick's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Spoil Americans Plans - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.