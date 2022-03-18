Cole Bell Joins Indy Fuel Coaching Staff

March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have hired Cole Bell as the club's Assistant Coach. Bell joins Interim Head Coach Duncan Dalmao as a full-time member of the Fuel coaching staff.

Bell is set to begin his professional coaching career after he served as the Associate Head Coach of the Maine Nordiques 18U and 16U teams. Prior to joining the Nordiques organization, the Davenport, Iowa native has served has the head coach of Ohio University (ACHA) and the University of Jamestown.

Prior to his coaching career, Bell played three years for Lebanon Valley College where he served as the team's captain from 2011 to 2013. Following his collegiate career, Bell played part of the 2013-14 season with the Federal Hockey League's Danville Dashers.

Bell joins the Fuel ahead of a three-game weekend where they'll face two Central Division opponents beginning with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday night. Following back-to-back contests with the Nailers, Indy will close out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.