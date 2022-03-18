Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 18, 2022

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-25-4-0 / .534) continue a four-game road trip when they face the Florida Everblades (32-17-5-4 / .629) in the first of back-to-back games tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears and Everblades have played each other 11 times this season out of a 15-game regular season series; Orlando owns a 5-6-0-0 record against Florida.

Amir Miftakhov is expected to get the start tonight for the Solar Bears, his third with Orlando this season. This will formally bring an end to Brad Barone's franchise record of 23 consecutive starts that ran from Jan. 23 at Maine through March 15 at Atlanta. Barone went 10-11-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts over that stretch. Miftakhov is 1-1-0 in two outings with Orlando, with a 2.02 GAA and a .939 save percentage.

Timur Ibragimov is expected to make his Solar Bears debut tonight after being reassigned to the club by the San Jose Sharks from the San Jose Barracuda.

Odeen Tufto leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Florida with eight points (4g-4a) in seven games.

The Solar Bears are 16-6-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

The Everblades earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss vs. Jacksonville on Wednesday. Florida is 2-2-1-0 in the midst of a seven-game homestand; the Everblades lead the ECHL with four 20-goal scorers, while captain John McCarron leads the Eastern Conference with 26 goals.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando concludes its four-game road trip when it faces the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

