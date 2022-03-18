Dillon Kelley Called up to AHL Henderson
March 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Dillon Kelley has been loaned to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.
Kelley heads to the AHL ranks for the first time in his professional career. Over 11 appearances this season, he is 9-0-0-0 with a 2.52 goals against average and .922 save percentage. The Rush acquired Kelley in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks in January and in 10 games for Rapid City, he is 8-0-0-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage.
The Rush return to action on Friday for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling. There will be $15 tickets available for active-duty military and veterans in selection sections and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mission 22. Saturday's puck drop is also scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2022
- Dillon Kelley Called up to AHL Henderson - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Weekend Series with Thunder on Affiliation Night - Reading Royals
- Cole Bell Joins Indy Fuel Coaching Staff - Indy Fuel
- Connor Welsh Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Looks to Use the Force vs. Allen on Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Add Joey Matthews to Blue Line - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- A Turbocharged Week for the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 18, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Release 2022-23 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Americans Travel to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Clash with Icemen in South Division Showdown - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mary-Kate Gehlbach Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Shoot for Third Straight Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Honored with Palmetto State Lantern Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Down Thunder on St. Patrick's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Spoil Americans Plans - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.