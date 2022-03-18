Dillon Kelley Called up to AHL Henderson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Dillon Kelley has been loaned to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Kelley heads to the AHL ranks for the first time in his professional career. Over 11 appearances this season, he is 9-0-0-0 with a 2.52 goals against average and .922 save percentage. The Rush acquired Kelley in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks in January and in 10 games for Rapid City, he is 8-0-0-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage.

The Rush return to action on Friday for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks.

