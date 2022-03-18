Glads Fall Short against Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (36-19-3-1) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (34-19-2-2) by a score of 4-1 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Kamerin Nault scored the lone goal for the Gladiators and goaltender Joe Murdaca finished with 24 saves.

First Star: Francois Brassard (JAX) - 31 saves

Second Star: Ara Nazarian (JAX) - game-winning goal

Third Star: Brandon Fortunato (JAX) - two assists

Jacksonville started the scoring late in the first period when Derek Lodermeier slotted one from the left wing (17:28).

The Icemen took a 2-0 lead early in the second period after Ara Nazarian scored on a rebound opportunity (2:55).

The Glads cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the third period when Kamerin Nault collected the puck and fired a wrister from just inside the blue line that beat Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (1:37).

Craig Martin scored on an empty net late in the third period to give Jacksonville a 3-1 lead (19:02).

As time expired, Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored on a breakaway opportunity to seal the 4-1 victory for the Icemen (19:59).

The Gladiators outshot the Icemen 32-28 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca saved 24 of 27 shots in his direction while Francois Brassard collected 31 saves on 32 shots for Jacksonville.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 PM at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

