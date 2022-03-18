Vomacka Blanks Bears in 3-0 Victory

ESTERO, Fla. - Goaltender Tomas Vomacka stopped all 23 shots faced on Friday night as the Everblades (33-17-5-4) shut out the Orlando Solar Bears (29-26-4-0) by a 3-0 score at Hertz Arena.

A back-and-forth opening twenty minutes saw neither team crack the scoresheet. The Blades led 9-7 in shots on net and Orlando's Chris Harpur was the lone visitor of the penalty box.

The Everblades flexed their defensive muscles on the penalty kill, holding the Solar Bears scoreless in the second period after being down a man for six minutes. The scoreless drought ended with 34 seconds remaining in the period as Florida's John McCarron scooped up a deflection in the low slot and buried his shot home. Zach Solow and Jake Jaremko earned assists before the Blades retained the 1-0 lead at the second intermission.

The third period saw Nathan Perkovich pad the Everblades' advantage to 2-0 with a snipe from the near hashmark at the 5:28 marker. Alex Aleardi (13:20) chipped in with a goal of his own from between the rings on a feed from Joe Pendenza. That strike proved to be the final one of the game as Vomacka fended off the Solar Bears for the remainder of the night. The shutout was his second of the season and the team's seventh in the 2021-22 campaign.

