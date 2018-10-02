Reign Rally past Gulls

The Ontario Reign came from behind for the second straight game to defeat the San Diego Gulls 4-3. Ontario scored three power-play goals in the victory and forward Kyle Bauman scored the game-winning goal with less than three minutes to play in the game, his second tally of the postseason.

Date: October 1, 2018

Venue: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

Box Score:

Period Team Goal Assists Time / S. Teams

1 San Diego G. Fiore (2) Shaw, Blandisi 5:58 (PP)

2 San Diego C. De Leo (1) Larsson, Oleksy 2:37

2 San Diego C. De Leo (2) Carrick, Mahura 4:32 (PP)

2 Ontario Z. Mitchell (1) Roy, Morrison 6:58 (PP)

2 Ontario S. Walker (1) Eyssimont, Hamilton 18:30 (PP)

3 Ontario A. Strand (1) Rempal, Mitchell 2:48 (PP)

3 Ontario K. Bauman (2) Maillet, Reddekopp 17:02

ONT Preseason Record: (2-0-0-0)

SD Preseason Record: (0-1-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 2 0 4

SD 2 1 0 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 30 3/4

SD 33 2/6

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Zack Mitchell (1-1-2)

2) ONT - Chase De Leo (2-0-2)

3) ONT - Kyle Bauman (1-0-1)

GWG: Kyle Bauman (2)

W: Cal Petersen (1-0-0)

L: Kevin Boyle (0-1-0)

Next Game: Friday, October 5 @ San Jose, 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA

