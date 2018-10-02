Stockton Announces Roster Moves

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Nick Schneider along with defensemen Willie Raskob to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks. In addition, the Heat have released Logan Shaw and Ryan Kujawinski from their tryouts and signed forward Jordan Ernst to an AHL/ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season and have assigned him to Kansas City.

Stockton now has 27 players left in camp including two goaltenders, 15 forwards and 10 defensemen.

GOALTENDERS (Contract Type): Tyler Parsons (NHL), Mason McDonald (NHL)

FORWARDS: Mike McMurtry (AHL), Alan Quine (NHL), Matthew Phillips (NHL), Spencer Foo (NHL), Morgan Klimchuk (NHL), Glenn Gawdin (NHL), Brett Pollock (NHL), Buddy Robinson (NHL), Justin Auger (PTO), Kerby Rychel (NHL), Ryan Lomberg (NHL), Yasin Ehliz (NHL), Scott Sabourin (PTO), Tyler Graovac (NHL), Zach Fischer (AHL)

DEFENSEMEN: Philip Samuelsson (PTO), Josh Healey (NHL), Oliver Kylington (NHL), Marcus Hogstrom (NHL), Kayle Doezel (PTO), Andrew O'Brien (AHL/ECHL), Adam Ollas Mattsson (AHL), Michael Paliotta (AHL), Justin Falk (PTO), Cliff Watson (PTO)

The Stockton Heat open the regular season for revenge on the road in Bakersfield on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. Catch the action on the all-new streaming platform of the American Hockey League, AHLTV, which you can stream on your phone, tablet and favorite OTT Devices! Fans can opt to purchase an All-Access pass for $79.99 while a single team pass for the Heat's away feed only begins at just $39.99! Visit watchtheAHL.com and sign up today!

The Heat open up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus, it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14!

Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

